 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

UK won’t ban loot boxes yet, but says games industry must act

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The UK government is leaving it up to the gaming industry to sort out the loot boxes controversy, but ‘won’t hesitate’ to take action them if the efforts come up short.

The in-game purchase items, which offer various character upgrades or bonuses, have courted controversy because of the perceived similarity to gambling of platforms like EA Sports’ FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

Even though loot boxes can help gamers progress farther into the game (if they don’t want to earn the in-game currency by playing), players are mostly unaware of which items they will receive when they part with cash. That has raised alarm bells.

Following an investigation by the Department for Media, Culture and Sport, the government is stopping short of a widely-tipped ban on loot boxes – as has happened in Holland and Belgium – and is instead giving gaming companies the chance to get their act together.

The government says the practice of selling loot boxes to children without parental consent must end. It is calling for the introduction of parental controls and greater availability of transparent information. If this doesn’t happen, legislation will follow.

“We want to stop children going on spending sprees online without parental consent, spurred on by in-game purchases like loot-boxes,” says the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

“Games companies and platforms need to do more to ensure that controls and age-restrictions are applied so that players are protected from the risk of gambling harms. Children should be free to enjoy gaming safely, whilst giving parents and guardians the peace of mind they need.”

The government study found players who had purchased the so-called loot boxes were “more likely to experience gambling, mental health, financial and problem gaming-related harms.” A report last month suggested gamers could spend up to £11,500 on FUT card packs in FIFA 22 in order to guarantee unlocking a ‘Team of the Year’ Kylian Mbappe card (via SportBible).

You might like…

FIFA 23: Everything you need to know

FIFA 23: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 9 hours ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.