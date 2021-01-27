UK Samsung Galaxy Watch owners get some life-saving new health tools

Samsung has announced the blood pressure monitor and electrocardiogram features are coming to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in the UK.

The features, which debuted within the Samsung Health Monitor app on the devices in Korea last year, have now received the all-important CE certification in 28 new European countries where users can now benefit from the potentially life-saving tools.

Now Brits will be able to monitor their blood pressure directly from a their compatible Galaxy smartwatch, with the readings sent to the Health Monitor app for deeper insights and trends. Samsung says this will enable users to make more informed decisions about their health.

In a Newsroom post, Samsung says: “Once your Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been calibrated with a traditional cuff,2 you can simply tap to “Measure” your blood pressure anytime, anywhere. The device measures blood pressure through pulse wave analysis, which is tracked with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The program then analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine the blood pressure.”

Previously, in most cases, blood pressure monitoring has required a trip to a medical professional or a dedicated in-home device. There are some wearables with blood pressure monitors, but none with the profile of a Samsung.

Here’s an example of the feature in action:

The launch of the app now includes the electrocardiogram feature, which we’ve seen on the Apple Watch and other smartwatches before. The idea is to detect Atrial Fibrillation, which is a type of abnormal hearth rhythm and could be a sign of stroke and other heart complications.

In order to make use of the features, you’ll need the Health Monitor app installed on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, as well as their companion Galaxy smartphone. The rollout starts on February 4, so keep your eyes peeled.