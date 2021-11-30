 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

UK regulator orders Facebook to sell Giphy

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Facebook – or rather Facebook’s parent company Meta – has been ordered to sell Giphy by an independent UK regulator.

The social network giant agreed to purchase the popular GIF-sharing platform in May 2020 for $315m. Now the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued a directive for Facebook to sell Giphy on anti-competition grounds.

The CMA found that “Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy would reduce competition between social media platforms and that the deal has already removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the display advertising market.”

By denying rival platforms ready access to Giphy’s GIFs, the regulator found that Facebook would be able to increase its already significant market power, which it wields across WhatsApp and Instagram as well as Facebook itself. It also found issue with the potential for Facebook to change its terms of access, and to require the likes of TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat to provide more user data in return for access to Giphy.

The CMA also found that Facebook’s Giphy acquisition denied the potential for greater innovation in the display advertising space. Giphy had launched its own innovative advertising platform prior to the takeover, and was considering expanding it into new markets. This could have provided competition to Facebook’s dominant position, but Facebook promptly shuttered the platform following the acquisition.

The CMA’s report concludes that this imbalance “can only be addressed by Facebook selling Giphy in its entirety to an approved buyer.”

Facebook/Meta may well appeal the decision, and has previously argued that Giphy had “no display advertising product” and “no meaningful audience of its own”.

You might like…

Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta explained

Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta explained

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Oculus name retired in favour of Meta Quest branding

Oculus name retired in favour of Meta Quest branding

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.