The UK government looks set to swing for Facebook in damning report today

The UK government looks set to take a swing at social media network Facebook, claiming that the site is no longer able to to effectively regulate itself, in a report due to surface Monday.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is expected to call for “sweeping” legislation to be enacted by the UK gov after reviewing their Facebook document dump, which they have asserted reveals widespread problems with the way the company operates. Facebook has repeatedly pushed back on these claims, suggesting that the documents only cover a short timescale and lacks important contextual information on how gathered data was used.

Elements of this document dump also appear to suggest that foreign parties could have meddled in UK elections as far back as 2014, in some cases using Facebook as a tool. It’s expected that the report will call for an investigation into this potential electoral manipulation, too

This electoral meddling actually might not have much to do with Facebook, but there has been growing pressure around the actions of several pro-Brexit campaigns around the time of the referendum.

While these are both significant undertakings, the report is not legally binding. However, the publishing of this report will add fuel to the growing fire around Facebook’s actions and the impact that they’re having on for both users and, you know, global politics.

While the UK government is totally free to ignore the report, this will put them under some pressure to think about hey they might bring the social media giant and others like it to heel, in addition to investigating whether or not people have been meddling in UK elections.

Facebook could find that it has to change the way it does business to keep working with in the UK.

