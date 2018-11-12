UK employees brace for Orwellian microchipped future

British companies are preparing to microchip employees to ensure biometric protection for sensitive documents, according to a firm that provides human chip implants.

Swedish firm Biohax told the Telegraph that it is lining up a deal with a number of UK firms, including a major financial institution with hundreds of thousands of employees.

The firm provides microchips that are placed under the skin, beneath the thumb and forefinger, and can be used as transmitters to unlock doors or even access information. According to the company’s founder, those unnamed businesses are attracted to the ability to set tougher restrictions on sensitive information.

He said: “These companies have sensitive documents they are dealing with,” Jowan Österlund said. “[The chips] would allow them to set restrictions for whoever.”

Related: Best smartphones

The chips cost around £150, but according to Österlund this could save companies cash on making physical ID cards for all employees. He says the chips would likely be optional and could make life easier for staff requiring access to sensitive documentation.

He added: “If you have a 15% uptake that is still a huge number of people that won’t require a physical ID pass.”

A spokesperson for the Confederation of British industry told the Guardian: “While technology is changing the way we work, this makes for distinctly uncomfortable reading. Firms should be concentrating on rather more immediate priorities and focusing on engaging their employees.”

The company has three offices in Sweden, but the firm’s website makes clear a UK expansion is underway. “We’ll be here soon,” the company enthuses, in reference to London. Take your time, guys. Brits are unlikely to be lining the streets of London heralding your arrival, if this is what you have planned.

Would you voluntarily have a chip implant for any work-related reason? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.