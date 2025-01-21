UK driving licences to go digital as part of new government wallet

UK drivers licences are going digital as part of a new wallet for official documents, the government has revealed.

In a post on the Gov.UK blog authored by multiple government departments, it was announced that UK drivers will be able to access a digital version of their driver’s licence.

The government says it’ll enable Brits to prove their age, for things like buying alcohol or entering into clubs, or to show as proof if they’re pulled over by the rozzers.

So, if you don’t have your physical licence on you, it won’t be a hinderance if you’re heading for an appointment and need to show ID.

While the driver’s licence will be the first of the official documents to launch within the forthcoming Wallet, it won’t be the last.

“Along with CDs, the Walkman and flip phones, the overflowing drawer rammed with letters from the government and hours spent on hold to get a basic appointment will soon be consigned to history. GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually,” says Science Secretary Peter Kyle.

“For people who choose to use GOV.UK Wallet, they will find it easier to prove they’re entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before. Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data.”

It’s all part of a wider scheme to launch an official Gov.UK app, which will also have an AI-powered chatbot and new ways to make payments. It’ll also issue notifications about services that matter to members of the public.