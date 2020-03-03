UK Disney Plus is teasing a Simpsons reveal

A new Tweet from Disney Plus UK suggests that the Simpsons is headed for Disney Plus in the UK after all.

The Tweet simply reads “Grab yourself a D’oh-nut and stay tuned…”. The video of a rotating donut below is then delivered in The Simpson’s unmistakable art style.

As a result, we’re expecting Disney Plus to announce – any time now – that The Simpsons is landing on the platform.

The news follows an announcement from Sky, on Monday, which led many commentators to believe that popular animated comedy would remain solely on the UK broadcaster’s network.

“Simpsons is on Sky… For the immediate term, for the next year or so, our customers will not notice any difference at all to what they’ve got,” Zai Bennett, the managing director of content for Sky UK, told the Must Watch show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday.

However, this has likely been effected by the new agreement, signed by Sky and Disney Plus. The deal sees the streaming platform being made available via Sky Q boxes, for a price.

The agreement’s announcement and Tweet, suggests that another clause, signed off by both companies, could mean The Simpsons is only available on Sky via UK Disney Plus after a set period.

However, fans remain eager to know how many and which series could be included in the package that Disney seem to be teasing.

Disney Plus’s official UK release date is March 24, but if you can’t wait that long, it’s possible to watch in the UK already using a VPN.

Trusted Reviews’ Ryan Jones tested several VPNs which allowed users who signed up for Disney Plus in advance to essentially trick the platform into thinking they were in the US. This allowed them to watch Disney content ahead of the UK release date. Take a look at the guide below for info on how to do the same…

