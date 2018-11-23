UK Black Friday 2018 Deals: Live now – these are today’s best sales

Black Friday has arrived here in the UK sand the feeding frenzy has begun. It's already brought unmissable deals from all of the UK's biggest retailers. Everything from tablets, headphones, TVs, laptops and large appliances have had their prices slashed, so get stuck into our comprehensive coverage, below.
The expert technology team on Trusted Reviews is literally working around the clock – we aren’t joking – to find you the best deals, which you’ll find listed below and across a number of other pages on the site.
We’ve made these picks based on our expert knowledge of each category and our experience of reviewing over 1,000 of the newest products in the last year across these categories. Where Trusted Reviews has reviewed an item, where possible we’ll tell you what we originally thought in our deals round up, and the degree to which the price change makes a product into one worth snapping up.
We’ll be updating this, and the other pages, throughout the day. Also see our coverage of deals specific to Amazon UK Black Friday where we’re rounding up the retailer’s best deals.
Best Black Friday UK Deals – the best 2018 offers now available
Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.
First off, here are our absolute top picks for the best Black Friday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone. There’s a lot here.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.
Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit's fantastic smartwatch for its lowest ever price from Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.5L 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black, 220-240v, Stainless Steel Inner Pot
Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.5L 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black, 220-240v, Stainless Steel Inner Pot
A tasty discount on this versatile pressure cooker.
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Marsala Red
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Marsala Red
The lowest ever price for this running watch. Don't miss out.
Black Friday 2018 UK deals – TVs
Best Amazon TV Deals
Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV
Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV
A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images and this particular TV has all the smart apps you could want.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Best Argos TV Deals
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV
Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV
After an inexpensive 4K TV? This Hisense would fit the bill.
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips terrific 4K TV also boasts immersive Ambilight lighting. For now, this is the cheapest price you can get it for.
Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV
Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV
Comes with 3 HDMI connections, Netflix, Amazon and BBC iPlayer apps. If you lose the control, you operate the TV with your smartphone instead.
Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV
Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV
A 70in LED TV from Sony that comes with all the expected on-demand and catch-up apps. Some retailers have matched the price, but there's extra points on offer for Nectar card owners.
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung UE55NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
This stellar QLED has had a massive £700 cut from its RRP
Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.
Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A TV that takes TV sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.
LG OLED65W8PLA Wallpaper OLED TV
LG OLED65W8PLA Wallpaper OLED TV
The future is here now with LG's ultimate OLED which just had a third slashed off its price. A paper thin screen that can be stuck to your wall like a piece of wallpaper.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
Hisense 50A6500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense 50A6500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense is known for its cheaper sets and this is no different. Supports Freeview Play and on-demand apps such as Amazon Video and Netflix.
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Samsung The Frame (2018) 4K Ultra Smart TV
Samsung The Frame (2018) 4K Ultra Smart TV
The Frame is intended to integrate smoothly with your living room space. When it's on standby it can display photos from your own collection - like having your own painting, except it's you in the frame.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.
Sony Bravia KD75XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony Bravia KD75XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
We're going big with this 75in LED TV. It features Sony's X1 Extreme 4K processor, which can upscale any content close to 4K HDR. Has become much cheaper in recent weeks.
Best Very TV Deals
Hisense H43AE6100UK smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H43AE6100UK smart 4K Ultra HD TV
4K and smart features for a bargain basement price? Hisense has you covered with this TV, which at 43in would make a decent fit for a smaller room.
Samsung UE55NU8000 Ultra HD 4K Smart TV
Samsung UE55NU8000 Ultra HD 4K Smart TV
A very capable effort in the mid-range TV market. Supports various forms of HDR and features a comprehensive suite of smart apps
LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV
LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV
A budget 4K TV that supports LG's WebOS, Freeview Play, Netflix and YouTube. A good choice for games thanks to its IPS screen which should have lower input lag than other types.
Samsung UE65NU7100 Ultra HD 4K TV
Samsung UE65NU7100 Ultra HD 4K TV
A minimalist design, 4K HDR support and upscaling technology that converts SDR images to near 4K quality. It's also available for £50 less than other online retailers.
Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. Beats Amazon's price for just a couple of pounds.
Best eBay TV Deals
LG 32LK6100 Smart LED TV
LG 32LK6100 Smart LED TV
Full HD TV that supports LG's terrific WebOS interface and Freeview Play. Despite not being a 4K TV, it also features HDR for even more colourful images.
Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.
Toshiba 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Toshiba 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A large (55-inch) 4K TV with HDR support for well under £500. The narrow pedestal will also be useful for anyone with only a small TV stand.
Samsung UE49M5500AK LED Smart TV
Samsung UE49M5500AK LED Smart TV
This is as cheap as you can get this 49-inch 1080p TV for online right now. Perfect if you you want a large, well-equipped Smart TV but aren’t bothered about 4K resolutions or HDR.
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV
This stylish set doesn’t just pack a 4K resolution at a low price - it also packs Ambilight. This involves three rear-mounted LEDs that match the colour of the image, making for an even more immersive viewing experience.
Best AO TV Deals
Toshiba 43T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Toshiba 43T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
For a 4K TV that's HDR ready, £279 is an absolute steal. Don't miss out on this one – it's sure to be sold out before you know it.
Philips 50PUS6523 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Philips 50PUS6523 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.
Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
This 50in set comes with UHD Dimming which improves contrast for more detail. Freeview HD is supported and the 2 HMDI ports and a USB input means there’s room to plug in other entertainment devices.
LG 65UK6300PLB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
LG 65UK6300PLB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
If you've got the space (you lucky thing), this is one the cheapest 65" 4K TVs around right now that you can pick up from a trusted brand. A solid Black Friday deal.
Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight
Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight
This 2017 TV combined impressively detailed, natural pictures with an attractive, space-saving design. It was already excellent value for its price and now it's £800 cheaper.
Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
At the cheaper end of the market, this soundbar boasts 80W of power, features Bluetooth capability and a HDMI CEC connection which allows you to control the TV and soundbar.
Sony HT-ZF9 + Wireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-ZF9 + Wireless Rear Speakers
A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design. This deal bundles it with a pair of rear speakers for a saving of £100 if bought separately.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
Get nearly 50% of this top notch sound bar, plus a free 6 month subscription to Deezer
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.
Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Laptops
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
A solid pick for basic use, complete with a generous 2 TB of storage, a stylish design, and a 15-inch Full HD display.
Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students
Pavilion x360 14" Intel® Core™ i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
Pavilion x360 14" Intel® Core™ i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
We awarded the Dell XPS 13 the accolade of 'Ultrabook of the Year' for a reason. This laptop has a stunning display, a gorgeous design and a super-slick 8th Gen processor. And now it's had a huge £200 discount!
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display, Silver
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display, Silver
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal
Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.0" Touchscreen, Charcoal Blue
Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.0" Touchscreen, Charcoal Blue
The Acer Swift 5 is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal
Best Very Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Best AO Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Now here's a stonker of a Black Friday deal – the incredibe Asus TUF FX504GM Gaming Laptop with a backpack and a mouse with £300 off? Yes please.
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
With a massive 8GB of RAM onboard, this is a solid choice for anyone after a new laptop on a limited budget this Black Friday.
Best eBay Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.
Securing big savings on Apple’s mac line is a rarity indeed, but that’s just what you get here. The MacBook Air line is getting a little long in the tooth now, but it remains a bullet-proof laptop with exemplary battery life.
Google Pixelbook 128GB
Google Pixelbook 128GB
It’s been on the market for a year or so now, but the Google Pixelbook remains an excellent example of the Chromebook form factor. It’s a thin, light, fast laptop for everyday tasks, and its battery lasts forever.
Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6 Inch Celeron N40000 1.1GHz 4GB 32GB eMMC Laptop - Grey
Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6 Inch Celeron N40000 1.1GHz 4GB 32GB eMMC Laptop - Grey
A bare-bones 11.6-inch Windows 10 laptop for an extremely low price. There’s little to complain about for at this price point.
Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Gaming
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
Once again, GAME has an abundance of cool bundles on offer for Nintendo Switch with all the latest titles. This one gets you a free copy of Sports Party, too!
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
If you prefer Eevee to Pikachu (and why wouldn't you) this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon experience.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Black + Spiderman + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Black + Spiderman + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
One of the best bundles we've seen from Amazon UK this year, you're pretty much getting Fallout 76 and Spidey for free.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
A banging deal on PS4 Pro and one of three games
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges) (Xbox One)
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges) (Xbox One)
Yet another Black Friday banger from Amazon UK. This is similar to other offers this year, but with another impressive bundle of games.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Headphones
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's over £100 off B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
There's a cracking discount on B&O Play's wireless earbuds
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
Active noise cancelling headphones that feature aptX HD Bluetooth for high quality wireless streaming. Battery life is around 20 hours, too.
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.
Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Trusted Reviews over-ears of choice just got a massive Black Friday discount
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Sony h.ear Series WI-H700 Wireless Bluetooth
Sony h.ear Series WI-H700 Wireless Bluetooth
Stylish 'neckband' wireless headphones from Sony that come with NFC for easy pairing and 8 hours of battery life.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?