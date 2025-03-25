UGREEN targets mobile gaming with new Genshin Impact chargers and accessories

For its latest range of mobile phone charging accessories, consumer electronics manufacturer UGREEN has collaborated with the wildly successful action roleplaying game, Genshin Impact.

The range features reworked versions of well-known UGREEN accessories, this time with a twist on their design to highlight the character of Kinich, who Genshin Impact players will know as the claymore wielding Dendro.

The products in question are a 65W GaN fast charger, a 20,000mAh quick charge power bank, a 15W Qi2 wireless charger, and a 100W USB-C cable, each of them reworked to reference Kinich in one form or another.

The collaboration comes as part of a larger campaign under the banner of ‘Power Up, Game On’, highlighting the importance of mobile gamers to have fast, and long-lasting charging tech to hand or risk having their phone run out of battery in the middle of an intense session.

Detailing the collaboration, UGREEN explains: “as a skilled Saurian Hunter, Kinich is steady, direct, and efficient in combat. These qualities align with UGREEN’s brand identity and mission. The cobranded products show advantages in charging speed, providing gamers and users with an efficient and reliable charging experience.”

To celebrate the UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series of products, UGREEN is holding a limited time competition wherein anyone who spends €20/£16 or more on the company’s website or through certified vendors between March 25th and April 24th, will be in with a chance of winning a limited edition gift box.

With only 100 of the limited edition gift boxes to be won, each of them contains the full range of UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series devices, including the 20,000mAh power bank which can charge an iPhone 15 four times before needing to be topped up, as well as the Qi2 15W wireless charger that’s perfect for charging multiple items (like a phone, earbuds and tablet) at the same time.

It also includes several bits of Genshin Impact themed memorabilia, such as an Ajaw fridge magnet, a wrist strap to keep your phone secure when on the go, and a cable bag to help you organise your charging accessories for easy access.

Ever since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has specialised in offering solutions to maximise the capabilities of your existing devices through key accessories for charging, interdevice connectivity and data storage, going on to supply devices for over 200 million customers.

Originally available on just a handful of digital storefronts, Genshin Impact has gone on to become one of the most popular mobile games since its launch in 2020. At the time of writing, the game has roughly 60 million monthly active players.

The UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series is now available to purchase on both Amazon and UGREEN’s official website. To find out more about the competition, click here.

This article has been published in partnership with UGREEN. You can read about our partnership policies here.