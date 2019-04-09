UE Blast Deal: The Best Portable Smart Speaker is Going Cheap for Today Only

Combining Ultimate Ears’ signature design with Alexa functionality, the UE Blast is an absolute steal at just £59.99 – available for one day only.

With a hefty £110 discount slapped onto it, the UE Blast is currently the cheapest portable smart speaker available via Amazon’s Spring Sale, £5 cheaper than a standard 2nd gen Echo. To get the party started, look no further than this cracking deal.

Speak to anyone who’s already bought an Ultimate Ears speaker and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing: these things are almost indestructible. Packing an IP67 rating, the UE Blast is completely waterproof, allowing it to go swimming for up to an hour and a half.

Maintaining UE’s rugged design, the Blast’s speakers encompass almost the entirety of the device, meaning that you’ll get great sound no matter where you stand. Plus, with a 12-hour battery life, running out of juice will be the last thing on your mind.

In lieu of a professional DJ to take requests, the Blast comes with Alexa AI built-in. Once the Blast is connected to the Wi-Fi, it’s as simple as asking Alexa to play your favourite tunes, and letting her take care of the rest. Inflicting your music tastes on others has never been so easy.

Receiving a well-deserved 9/10 score here at Trusted Reviews, the UE Blast is one of the highest rated portable speakers we’ve tested.

Concluding in his review, Alastair Stevenson wrote: “If you’re in the market for a rugged smart speaker then the Blast is one of the best options out there right now. It offers significantly better audio than Amazon’s Echo and even comes close to matching the Bose SoundLink Revolve. Add to this its close-to-indestructible design and insane maximum volume levels, and the Blast easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best portable speakers.”

With only a few precious hours left to snap this deal up, the time to bite is now. Giving you incredible sound quality for such a low price, you simply won’t regret it.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.