 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ubisoft Plus to hit Xbox with Rainbow Six Extraction a day-one Game Pass launch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Ubisoft Plus (formerly Uplay+) game subscription service is coming to Xbox consoles. However, unlike EA Play, it won’t be free with Game Pass Ultimate.

The platform, which is already available on PC includes over 100 games, including classics from the Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises, as well as all of the related DLC and bonus content.

It’s $14.99 on PC (or $17.99 to use on cloud services like Stadia and Luna), but Ubisoft is yet to reveal when the service will launch on Xbox and how much it will cost. However, it’s another string to the Xbox ecosystem’s bow, which PlayStation doesn’t have.

In yet another bonus for Xbox Game Pass (and PC Game Pass) subscribers, Ubisoft’s new Rainbow Six Extraction as part of their plan on day-one, when it launches on January 20. The game will be full price on the PS4 and PS5.

Rainbow Six Extraction is the new PvE first person shooter that’s require a counter-terrorist squad dealing with hoards of alien invaders.

You might like…

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Xbox Game Pass: EA Play joins the service this November

Xbox Game Pass: EA Play joins the service this November

Jade King 1 year ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

Jade King 1 year ago

It’s a spin-off of the Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak Mode, which saw plays take on waves of mutants. The new game builds upon that with teams of up to three players assuming the roles of the 18 operators featured within Rainbow Six Siege.

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development in a blog post.

“Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.