Ubisoft Plus coming to PlayStation in future, huge PS Plus bonus for now

The French developer Ubisoft has announced its Ubisoft Plus streaming service will launch on PlayStation platforms in the future.

However, while no release date has yet been for the Xbox Game Pass rival, Ubisoft is also bringing a Ubisoft Plus Classics collection as part of as a huge bonus subscribers to the new PlayStation Plus offerings.

While the wait goes on for the full Ubisoft Plus streaming service on consoles, the developer has announced it is bringing 27 classic games to the new PlayStation Plus platform. That’ll rise to 50 by the end of the year, the company says.

The service will arrive on the PlayStation Plus the day-one games include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, For Honor, and other venerable titles like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs, and Werewolves Within.

Gamers choosing PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium will get the games as part of their subscription, on day one, when the new PlayStation Plus launches in their territory. For the UK, that’s expected to be on June 23.

The full array of titles is as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

The Ubisoft titles are part of a huge array of titles announced today as part of Sony’s big reveal of current and classic games coming to its revamped subscription offering.

“With Ubisoft Plus Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships. “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft Plus available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favourite games, wherever they are.”