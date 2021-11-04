Everybody loves a free game, and that’s why Ubisoft is now giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy for a limited time.

There’s no better deal than getting something for free, which is why we’re happy to report about Ubisoft’s latest promotion for its 35th Anniversary event.

On the Ubisoft Store, you can snatch up Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy for no cost whatsoever, you just have to be signed into a Ubisoft Store account to get the deal.

Snatch up Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy for free Jump into one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises; Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy is now free thanks to the company’s 35th Anniversary event. Ubisoft

Was £20.99

Now FREE View Deal

Every game in the trilogy is disctint, with each one taking you on a different adventure with a different Assassin. You will travel to three fascinating periods in history, including the Sikh Empire as it’s preparing for war, the Ming Dynasty at the start of its fall from power and the aftermath of the Red October Revolution.

Anyone who’s played an Assassin’s game before will have an idea of what they’re getting into, but the Chronicles series plays slightly differently as it incoropates the classic AC gameplay into a 2D sidescrolling format.

Even with the perspective change, these games still play like Assassin’s Creed titles, with players having to move between stealth and action as they try to make it to the end of each level.

This deal will be running until November 12, so you have a small window to snatch up the games. Once you’ve claimed your three free games, they will be available to play on your PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Costing you literally nothing, we think this a pretty great deal to jump on while it’s happening, and if you’re curious about the games, you can read our review’s for each one here; Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia.