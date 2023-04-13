Ubisoft+ finally comes to Xbox consoles, but it costs more than Game Pass

The Ubisoft+ game streaming service has finally launched on Xbox consoles more than a year after it was first announced.

Ubisoft+ gives gamers a massive array of titles from the Ubisoft archives, including the best and and latest games from the Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Assassin’s Creed, and Immortals franchises.

You can access the full list here, but there’s also access to The Division games, The South Park RPGs, Rainbow Six, Watch Dogs and many, many more. As well as the top games, you will also get the premium-edition content and DLC like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.

Any subscription will also give Xbox owners day one access to new releases from Ubisoft in much the same way Microsoft offers with its first-party games via Xbox Game Pass.

It’s not a cheap date though. The Ubisoft+ Multi-Access package gives users access to play Ubisoft games on all supported platforms (PlayStation is not yet supported) and it costs $17.99, which makes it more than Game Pass (which already has a good section of Ubisoft games)

Once signed up, you can connect your account via their Xbox Profile to gain access. The Multi Access subscription is great if you want to maintain save states across your devices, such as an Xbox or PC.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players,” said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early in an Xbox Wire post. “Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.”

The subscription will be available on Xbox consoles in the UK too, so fill your boots with all of that Ubi goodness.