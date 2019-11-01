Ubisoft confirms its first games coming to PS5 and Xbox 2

Following a few unexpected delays to its upcoming catalogue, Ubisoft has confirmed some of the first games it plans on bringing to PS5 and Xbox 2 in 2020.

Speaking in an earnings call earlier this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that five titles it will be launching in fiscal year 2021 are coming to both current and next generation consoles.

This will include Watch Dogs Legion, God and Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine, all three of which were delayed earlier this month to the dismay of stockholders. This will allow for more development time, and with any luck, a better product in the end.

“The five titles will be on this generation and next generation of consoles, and they will take full advantage of all the new features that are coming with the machines,” Guillemot said, (via IGN). “Which are actually going to be extremely interesting for players, as you’ll be able to download new content a lot faster. Players will experience better framerate, so there are lots of very good elements that will come with those new machines.”

Originally scheduled to launch in the early months of next year, all of the aforementioned games were pushed back following the underwhelming critical and commercial performance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint – which Ubisoft has cited as a big letdown. Jon Bernthal wasn’t enough it seems.

“Ghost Recon Breakpoint may have solid shooting and co-op play foundations, but it can’t make up for the aggressive microstransactions, infuriating technical issues and mission structures so repetitive they soon become tedious to complete. After attempting to cherry pick popular features from other games, Breakpoint ends up feeling like a chaotic yet bland mess that really isn’t worthy of your time,” reads our 2/5 review.

PS5 and Xbox 2 are scheduled to launch in the latter months of 2020, although a concrete release for both consoles are yet to be announced. Specs, games, and the appearance of these machines are also shrouded in mystery for the time being. Chances are we’ll find out more once Christmas is out of the way.

