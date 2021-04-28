Uber will help you book a vaccine and drive you to the appointment in US

Uber already provides us with rides and food so why wouldn’t it help us get a Covid-19 vaccine and drive us there too?

The US ride-hailing is partnering with the Walgreens pharmacy chain and will enable eligible adults to book an appointment for a vaccine through the Uber app.

It expands on an existing partnership, which promises 10 million free or discounted rides to and from vaccine sites for those in underserved communities. The company offers a similar scheme in the UK, but doesn’t offer the ability to book the vaccine.

“Starting today nationwide, with just the tap of a button, you can reserve a vaccine as well as your ride there, all through your Uber app,” the company added in an announcement.

It’s all part of a new “go anywhere, get anything” ethos which also sees the Silicon Valley giant add car rental bookings from the app. They’ll even deliver it for you and then pick it up when you’re done.

I’m here to tell you, folks, renting a car in the US is a pain in the butt right now. Whether it’s at the airport or just grabbing a loaner while your car is in the garage, it takes ages, so I’m pretty glad to see Uber stepping into solve a problem here.

“We’re also bringing the magic of Uber to the rental car experience with our new Valet option. With Valet, your rental car will be brought to your doorstep so you can hit the road sooner. And when you’re done, a driver will meet you to take the car back. No rental car counters, no lines, no schlepping. Uber Rent with Valet is launching in Washington, D.C., in May and expanding nationwide this year,” the company added.

There’s no sign of Uber expanding any of these options to the UK yet, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the company offer car rentals in Blighty in the medium term future.