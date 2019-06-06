Uber to take to the skies with Uber Copter

Uber already has a huge presence on the roads with its cars, electric bicycles and scooters, but now it’s looking to stake a claim to the skies, according to a report in The New York Times.

The site reports that the company will launch Uber Copters in New York next month: ferrying passengers between airports. The paper reports that flights can be booked up to five days in advance, and will be able to shuttle passengers between Lower Manhattan and Kennedy International Airport in eight minutes.

For comparison, a similar journey by car can take over two hours if traffic is heavy, while public transport can take well over an hour. With ground transfer included when you disembark, Uber Copter can complete the whole journey in around half an hour.

That time saving and convenience doesn’t come cheap, of course. First of all, flights are only available to Diamond and Platinum members of Uber Rewards, and on top of that an average flight will cost between $200 and $225 (~£158-£178) per person, with dynamic pricing based on demand still very much a factor.

Choppers can carry up to five people, so there’s not a great deal of space for luggage: passengers will be allowed one personal bag, and one carry-on luggage weighing up to 40 pounds. If your luggage doesn’t fit, the company will deliver your luggage from the airport to any Manhattan address for an additional $85 (~£67).

“This is a trip that so many travelers make a day, and we see an opportunity to save them a huge amount of time on it,” said Uber Elevate’s Eric Allison. “Our plan is to eventually roll out Uber Copter to more Uber customers and to other cities, but we want to do it right. The main goal of this initial venture is to understand the operations behind aerial vehicles.”

Would you take an Uber Copter, or would you prefer to stick to the roads? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.