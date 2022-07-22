Two Point Campus system requirements: The PC specs you need

We’ve been waiting with bated breath for the release of the Two Point Hospital sequel, Two Point Campus. But is your PC up to snuff? Keep reading on for the Two Point Campus system requirements.

We will be going through the minimum and recommended specs so you know what the ideal internals are to enjoy this game in all its glory.

Minimum requirements

Checking out the minimum Two Point Campus system requirements, there is nothing too demanding here. Both the CPU options came out a few years ago and can be found for around £100 on various sites, though we would expect that anyone who has purchased a desktop PC within the last few years will easily meet these requirements, especially if it’s a gaming PC.

While the GPU choices are a little more recent, they’re both still widely available for the same £100 price point, with most gaming setups likely having the equivalent or even better internals.

Both the RAM and storage requirements are pretty tame too, meaning you shouldn’t have too many issues ensuring your PC can run this game.

Recommended requirements

Looking at the recommended Two Point Campus system requirements, the processor choices are both fairly accessible, coming out a few years ago and widely available for purchase online at an affordable price. While we wouldn’t expect many people will need to upgrade their CPU, the Intel Core i5-6600 can be found for under £100 online, making it fairly affordable.

The GPU options are a little more expensive, coming in between £200 and £300 on sites like eBay and Amazon. However, since both the Nvidia and AMD solutions were released a couple of years back, in 2016 and 2017 respectively, you may find your setup already outmatches these specs.

Since Two Point Studios has not released any further system requirements, we can’t say what components you will need to play this game in 4K. However, due to the simplistic style and nature of the Two Point games, we don’t expect it too be too demanding.