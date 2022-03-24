Two of Dell’s best laptops get Intel’s best new processors

Dell has announced the 2022 versions of two of its best laptops can now be configured with the latest and greatest Intel 12th-Gen processors.

The 2022 Dell XPS 15, which has a 15.6-inch display, and the 17.3-inch Dell XPS 17, are available now complete with those Alder Lake-H processors. Intel reckons improvements to the architecture for these chips, have resulted in a 40% performance boost compared to the outgoing 11th Generation.

That’s the only difference over the 2021 counterparts, according to Intel’s site, but it’s a significant one nonetheless. The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 can be fitted with the Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H or a Core i9-12900HK and between 16-64GB of RAM and upto 4TB of storage.

In terms of displays, there’s options from FHD+ to 4K+, with a touchscreen and Dolby Vision support. There’s also a 3.5K OLED option, which Dell is equipping with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The Dell XPS 17 does have the better of things in terms of graphics cards, with the top option the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. The best the XPS 15 can muster is the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

The launches come after a much larger design refresh in 2020, which was largely retained for the 2021 version. Although the XPS 13 got a much more significant redesign at CES 2022, which included a larger haptic trackpad and much thinner bezels.

Our reviewer Mike Jennings wrote of the 2021 XPS 15: “The Dell XPS 15 is still one of the best-looking laptops on the market thanks to the familiar combination of aluminium and carbon fibre, and the machine is available in two colour schemes: the silver and black model and a white version… The XPS looks fantastic, and the laptop has been refined with even slimmer display bezels and diamond-cut edges. Indeed, those edges are the only issue – they look great, but they’re sharp.”

The new models featuring the 12th-generation processors are available to buy from today in the US. They’re priced at $1,449 and $1,849 respectively, and we’re still waiting on the UK price and availability.