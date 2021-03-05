Twitter working on Undo Send feature, but you’ll have to be quick

Twitter users may soon be able to undo the sending of a tweet before it goes live, according to evidence discovered by an app researcher.

A screen capture posted from Jane Manchun Wong shows the option to Undo, with a progress bar denoting the time remaining to act.

The option, which appears alongside the “Your Tweet Was Sent” confirmation, looks similar to the option to Undo the sending of a Gmail. Users get a couple of seconds to act upon their sender’s remorse, and it looks like Twitter users will still have the same.

Considering a decent proportion of tweets can be reactionary and less considered, the option would give people the opportunity to recant before their tweet is indelibly etched into the fabric of the internet (or screen shotted and reposted before you realised you should deleted it).

Should Twitter roll out the option, it might be the closest we get to the infamously absent edit button, which has long been the most demanded feature from long-time Twitter users. It’s also possible this feature could be part of a paid subscription Twitter is said to be considering.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced plans to introduce a Super Follow feature as a way to broaden its revenue stream. In examples shown to investors, the company previewed a way for popular accounts to make money by providing exclusive content and special tweets.

In a screenshot showcasing the Super Follow feature, Twitter used the examples of exclusive content, subscriber-only newsletters, deals and discounts, and access to community groups. Oh and there’ll be supporter badges that subscribers can place in their own profiles.

The company said it was also considering a one-off tipping option, but there’s no word on when the feature will launch in the wild and whether there’ll be a follower threshold to cross before accounts can start charging for extra content.