“Never Settle?” Twitter reacts to the new OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro has finally launched, and Twitter users have been keen to pass their verdict on the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of the new flagship.

OnePlus has a famously vocal fanbase, and while most were thrilled with the new launch, the company still had its critics — as much for what its event did include as for what it didn’t.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera with a main 48-megapixel sensor, and OnePlus claim it’s so good that it managed to shoot the picture that was used for this incredible National Geographic magazine cover:

When it comes to selfies, it’s got a new popup camera unit. These can look a bit vulnerable when they slide up out of the phone — but OnePlus answered its critics with a stunt that involved hanging a 22.3kg block of cement from the snapper.

You can watch the video here.

As for the screen, the most impressive feature is the 90Hz refresh rate, which should run super smoothly. I hope someone had a glass of water on hand for poor Brandon:

But its curved shape wasn’t necessarily a hit with all fans. The selfie camera might not break easily, but Usman’s cardiovascular system can’t say the same:

Meanwhile this tweeter thought the design was a blatant rip-off rather than a game-changing innovation (no great shock when you learn that OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo are all associated with BBK Electronics):

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee was clearly excited about the flagship’s price:

But many people were left less than satisfied by the lack of essential features, such as an IP rating and a headphone jack:

In particular, this cheeky user was dead disappointed by the lack of wireless charging:

Another criticised omission was the lack of a USB-C adaptor for earphones (OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are included in the box instead):

Despite all these cost-cutting measures, some users were put off by the launch price (the highest-ever for a OnePlus device), and fear the cost of later models in the series:

But at least OnePlus seems to be happy: