Twitter is slowing down its fleets rollout to fix stability issues

Twitter has hit the brakes on its new fleets feature as it works to address an issue that is causing the app to crash and freeze.

The company announced in a tweet on its support page yesterday that it would be forced to slow the rollout of the new feature due to “performance and stability problems” spotted in the app.

Twitter explained that, while for many Android and iOS users the feature has already arrived, some users may have to wait a few more days to post their first fleet.

Twitter didn’t go into detail about the issues arriving with the fleets update but, according to a report by the Independent, some users have experienced the app lagging, freezing and even crashing after receiving the update.

Fleets began rolling out globally on Tuesday. The feature has previously been tested in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea and received positive responses. According to the app, new users found it easier to share their mind with fleets, while older users felt more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts opinions and feelings.

This is due o the temporary nature of fleets. The feature allows users to share thoughts, tweets, photos and videos with a 24 hour expiry date, with the aim being to remove the pressure of sharing permanent content from the platform.

Of course, Twitter isn’t the first app to test out temporary posts. Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook all have their own Story features, which let users create posts that are erased after a short period of time.

Right now, users with the feature can “fleet” text, tweet reactions, photos and videos with different background and text options. Additional features, such as stickers and live broadcasting, will be available in future updates.

