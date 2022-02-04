 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Twitter is currently testing a feature you might dislike

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Twitter has been testing a downvote feature with select users since last summer. Now, the app is expanding the feature globally. 

Last July, Twitter announced that some iOS users would see options to upvote and downvote replies to certain tweets. 

Unlike the like button (or a frequently-requested dislike button), the vote options are private and exist purely to help Twitter better understand which replies are relevant to a conversation. Twitter also reassured users at the time that their votes won’t affect the order in which replies appear under tweets. 

The test has seemingly been a success, and Twitter is now expanding the feature to make downvoting available to more iOS, Android and desktop users globally. 

Twitter‘s Safety Account (@TwitterSafety) released a thread explaining more about the downvote experiment and what the app has learnt about the feature so far. 

According to the social media site, the majority of users who hit the orange downvote arrow did so because they found the reply they were reacting to offensive or irrelevant to the tweet it sat under. 

Twitter also revealed that downvoting became the most popular way for users to flag content they didn’t want to see. This isn’t all that surprising considering the downvote button sits right under the tweet, while other options, such as report, mute, block and ‘Not interested in this Tweet’, are two clicks away under the option menu and often require users to answer further questions about the tweet. 

Lastly, Twitter revealed that people who have tested the feature agreed it had improved the quality of their conversations on the app, so we aren’t surprised the app is expanding the experiment further by bringing the feature to more users. 

Of course, Twitter isn’t the first app to implement downvotes, with sites like Reddit and YouTube also having rolled out the feature in the past.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 3 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.