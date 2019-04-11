Twitter could get more like Tinder, but it won’t find you a date

Twitter could use a little more love, rather than the constant barrage of unpleasantness and arguing about Brexit. So, when we heard the company’s experimental app was getting a little more Tinder-like, we figured it wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

However, just because the prototype twttr app is embracing the swipe, it won’t help you hook up with that hard Brexiteer or staunch Remainer of your dreams.

Instead, the app is adding the ability to swipe to like a tweet, rather than tapping that tiny little heart icon. The swipe can also be customised to reply to tweets as well as offer a nod of appoval.

The prototype app is designed for those keen users who want to try new features being considered for inclusion in the main app.

Among the new features being added on the app’s one-month birthday include the addition of a label that identifies the original poster in the thread.

The company is also adding some features from the main app. The new pitch black dark mode is joining the fray, alongside the profile previews that keep users in their timeline when seeking to learn more about a tweet’s author. The redesigned camera is also along for the ride.

Twttr is currently invite only, with those keen asked to sign up and wait for an email. If you’ve already signed up, the firm says more invites are going out this week.

“Twitter is exploring new ways to make the conversations you care about easier to read, understand, and join,” the company said in announcing the app last month. “Want to see what we’re working on and share your feedback? Apply to be part of our Twitter Prototype Program.

Have you used the twttr app yet? Share your feedback with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.