Twitter for Mac loss makes us grateful for iPhone mirroring

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The dramatic staff and resource cuts that dominated the early Elon Musk era at Twitter/X appear to have continued with the Twitter for Mac app disappearing into the ether.

The Mac app has been delisted from the App Store and searches for both Twitter and X do not surface the app anymore either. If you try and access the browser link, you’ll be informed the app is not available.

The Twitter/X app for Mac has been abandoned for some time now, so it was probably only a matter of time before the company got around to delisting it. In fact, the app was untouched for so long that it retained the Twitter branding that has been phased out completelty this year.

Unfortunately, the popular Tweetdeck for Mac app also shut down a couple of years ago, so the web browser is currently the best option for accessing the service.

It does appear that the app is working for some people who’ve previously downloaded it, but Trusted Reviews has been unable to independently verify this. Others who’ve attempted to use the M-Series iPad version of the Twitter/X app for their Apple Silicon Mac have seen their accounts suspended according to reports (via 9to5Mac).

The social network has yet to comment on the removal, but it’s plausible that we’ll hear from the vocal owner of the company at some point, given he has something to say about most things.

The saving grace might be the pending ability to mirror iPhone apps via the forthcoming macOS Sequioa update.

