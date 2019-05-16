Twitter finally remembered it owns Tweetdeck and added a ton of features

In case you’d forgotten, Twitter bought Tweetdeck about eight years ago. However, the social network hasn’t done a whole lot with it since. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole deal was one of those acquihire jobs, especially given Twitter’s attitude towards popular third-party apps.

However, much to our surprise, Twitter has announced a host of upgrades for the service, which enables users to see multiple timelines and lists in one interface.

The company has added the ability to add GIFs, threads, polls, emoji and image tagging to the service, long after they were added to the main Twitter app.

The Tweetdeck Twitter account had polled users yesterday on which features they’d like to see integrated into the service and then announced it was adding them all.

“Guess what? You’re in luck! As of today we’re testing a new way of Tweeting, now with the ability to add GIFs, threads, polls, emoji AND image tagging via TweetDeck,” the company wrote.

The addition of the features offers hope that Twitter isn’t sending Tweetdeck in the same direction as Periscope or Vine, which were phased into non-existence soon after they were purchased by the social network.

However, despite these additions we wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter dropped the hammer of Thor on Tweetdeck at some point. However, these additions suggest the cull won’t happen any time soon.