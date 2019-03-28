Twitter Dark Mode 2: Mode Darker – how to enable new ‘Lights Out’ setting

Dark Mode settings are all the rage with app developers at the moment, as users seek retina-friendly ways to enjoy their favourite services. Now Twitter is looking to up its game by introducing an even darker version of its Night Mode called Lights Out.

The new setting, originally promised back in January, gives users the option to access a pitch black paintjob, rather than very, very, very dark blue. It’s rolling out on iOS today with the Android version coming soon.

“It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today,” the company announced on Thursday.

Twitter users with the new version of the app can browse to the app’s Settings and Privacy section and tap Display and Sound. Here, you should see a new Lights Out option when selecting Night Mode.

You can see the precise method and the effect in Twitter’s tweet below. The commemorate the change, Twitter changed its profile picture and cover image.

The overhaul is sure to please users of the service who like to check their timelines before going to bed or when they wake up in the morning. A wide selection of popular operating systems and applications are continuing to offer darker modes in order to reduce eye strain.

Google’s Android Q is widely tipped to offer a system-wide dark mode, while macOS Mojave also gives users the choice during set up. The Google Chrome browser included a dark mode in version 73, and the likes of YouTube have been rocking it for quite a while now.

Facebook has added a dark mode to Messenger, which can be enabled with an emoji. This week, evidence emerged that WhatsApp will be the next app in the Facebook portfolio to benefit from a dark mode.

Have you experimented with the new Lights Out mode yet? Share your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.