Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirms ‘true dark’ mode is on the way

Night mode aficionados rejoice, a brand new dark mode is on the way for Twitter, allowing users to save battery life, reduce eyestrain, and make everything look edgy and cool.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey has promised a ‘true black’ dark mode, after a Wall Street Journal article entitled “Every Gadget and App Should Have A Dark Mode” which sparked a conversation on Twitter about Twitter’s dark mode, which is dark blue rather than true black. Dorsey responded to that conversation saying that he shared the frustrations and that it was being worked on.

This is a big deal because many of today’s high end smartphones pack OLED screens, which are capable of turning off their pixels completely when displaying a pure black, which is better for battery life and for not frying your eyeballs when you’re scrolling through your timeline after bedtime.

This will become increasingly common as more and more phones move to OLED screens and we also see laptops and tablets move that way, too.

There’s no word on when exactly we’ll see Twitter’s dark mode drop into our laps, but the team are working on it, and it’s something to look forward to if you use your phone at night. Several third-party Twitter apps already have a true dark mode, while Reddit, YouTube and several other sites already have a dark mode.

The Android Open Source Project version of Android Q currently has a version of dark mode at an operating system level, however this is a dark grey, meaning the pixels are still on. Whether this will make it to open release or not remains to be seen.

