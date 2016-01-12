Twitter integrates live Periscope broadcasts into its iOS app

Twitter has announced it is integrating its live video streaming app Periscope into the profiles and timelines of iOS users.

Instead of users clicking a link to transfer to the Periscope app, they can tune into broadcasts simply by scrolling through their timelines.

Just like a regular Twitter video, the Periscope feed will begin auto-playing when users happen upon it in their feed. Tapping the tweet will see the broadcast enter full screen mode.

The inclusion also negates the need for a Periscope app or account in order to view feeds, with the creators claiming it’ll bring another dimension to Twitter.

The integration of one of Twitter’s most popular external tools seems like a no brainer for a company that prides itself on real-time experiences

. Having users leave the Twitter in order to view a stream always seemed a little counterproductive.

Bringing broadcasts directly to the timeline will add to the sense users can log into their Twitter app for the full lowdown on any newsworthy event, will be boosted by the presence of embedded Periscope. Twitter will hope the addition will introduce millions of Twitter users to periscope for the first time and keep them using the app for longer.

It’s also possible Periscope broadcasts could become a major new part of Twitter Moments, the media rich trending news and events tool.

Since it was purchased by the firm last year, Periscope has been a huge success story, with over 100 million feeds published in just 10 months.

Discounting the odd piracy fear, the company has benefitted from the adoption of many notable users as well as every day Twitter patrons. Now would-be audience-members don’t have to leave the comfort of the Twitter app, broadcasters can expect audience numbers to soar.



The iOS launch will take place over the next few days, with the company planning a roll out on Android and the web as soon as the feature is ready.