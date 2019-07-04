Twitch Prime members can claim some fabulous Apex Legends freebies right now

To celebrate the release of Apex Legends Season 2, Twitch Prime is giving away a handful of cosmetic goodies for the battle royale shooter.

Respawn Entertainment and Twitch have confirmed this will be the first of four cosmetic packs, with three more sets to arrive in the future. The next pack is confirmed to feature Bangalore and her ‘Dino Dynamo’ skin, and it looks suitably silly.

This one features Wattson – a playable legend who arrived alongside Season 2 earlier this week. If you’ve picked up the new hero already, now’s your chance to flaunt some fashion. We’ve included some images of Wattson’s new skin and weapon variant below.

If you’re an active Twitch Prime subscriber, to redeem the cosmetic pack all you need to do is link your Origin account to Twitch. Once done, Wattson’s new gear will automatically appear in the game when next loaded up. Head over here to get started.

Alongside Wattson as a playable character, Season 2 also introduces major changes to King’s Canyon and other gameplay elements of the fast-paced shooter. Giant creatures known as Leviathans now roam certain sections of the map, causing players to change their strategy at a moment’s notice.

Having launched as a surprise back in February 2019, Apex Legends continues to be one of the finest battle royale titles on the market despite the relatively slow pace of its major updates. It earned 4.5/ in Jake Tucker’s review, where he had this to say:

‘Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed. With two friends at your side, this could be one of the best free FPS games out there.’

