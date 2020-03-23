Looking for something to do while you’re stuck at home? Why not learn to play the guitar – Fender is offering newbies three months of free guitar lessons through its online platform, Fender Play.

Fender Play is giving away three months of guitar lessons to beginners and returning players looking to try out the online guitar teaching service for the first time.

Fender Play is an online service that invites guitarists to learn to play with step-by-step videos and progress tracking for guitar, bass and ukulele. The company says it hopes that offering the app for free will reinforce the positive benefits that music − well, some music − can have on the mind.

Beginner-friendly songs include Last Nite by The Strokes, Gangsta Lovin’ by Eve ft. Alicia Keys, Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran and Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles.

Fender Play first launched back in 2017. While the service usually offers a 30-day free trial, the three month trial is new to the app and is only available for the first 100,000 people who sign up so you’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this deal.

A subscription to Fender Play would usually set you back £9.99 a month or £89.99 a year, meaning this deal could save you up to £29.97 in total in guitar lessons. This is a great opportunity for anyone thinking of picking up guitar but unsure whether they can find the time to practice to justify spending almost £10 a month on lessons.

Visit the Fender Play website or download the Fender Play app on the App Store or Google Play to access this new deal. Then all you need to do is type in your email address to receive a code you can use to redeem your free membership (you may need to temporarily disable any ad blockers to get your code).

