TVs should last ages, Samsung promises software will keep up

One of the most heartening elements of Android phone ownership in recent years is Samsung and Google’s strong commitment to Android updates for as long as the hardware is likely to last.

Both of the top Android manufacturers have pledged 7 years of OS updates for their new smartphones and tablets. Unlike the smartphone world, which is dominated by the contract-based upgrade cycle, when we buy a new television set it’s a purchase expected to serve us for a very long time.

Samsung is now carrying a similar software promise over to its best Samsung televisions, which run on the homegrown Tizen operating system.

Reports out of Korea bring word that Samsung has confirmed that, starting with its 2023 and 2024 sets, there will be a full seven years of software support. Samsung refers to these sets as AI TVs and it wants to ensure they outlast traditional high-end tellies.

The Korea Economic Daily reports Samsung’s visual display president Yoon Seok-woo has said: “With the seven-year free upgrade of Tizen applied to AI TVs, we will widen the gap in market share with Chinese companies.”

This is great news for those who’re considering snapping up a new Samsung telly, or who already have a 2023 or 2024 model as pride of place on the entertainment centre.

In its report, ArsTechnica points out that, on average, people keep television sets for around 7 years, but the consumer advocate Which? says most brands don’t work hard enough to ensure the software keeps up with the average lifespan of the hardware.

Just this month Samsung told Which? it’s TVs get five years of support right now, and that’s actually on the high-end of things compared to rivals. Sony promises just 2-4 years of software support, while Panasonic, TCL, Philips only offer three years.

The site even points out that Sky is only promising to support its relatively new Sky Glass sets until the end of next year. Hopefully this guarantee from Samsung will see similar promises across the industry.