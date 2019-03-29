Apple releases first public beta of tvOS 12.3

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3, and you can now get a taste of the revamped Apple TV app that was highlighted during Apple’s most recent Keynote event.

If you sign up to the public beta, you can get access to iOS 12.3 which brings with it an updated version of the app includes the Apple TV Channels.

Related: Apple TV Plus – Everything we know about the TV streaming service

The refreshed Apple TV app allows for different ways to discover and watch video content across iOS devices. The TV app will allow users to subscribe to services they want and watch content both on and offline, as well as purchase or rent films and TV shows on iTunes.

You’ll also be able to watch content that’s tailored to you, thanks to the new ‘For You’ section which suggests further content for the user to watch based on their personal watching history. Those recommendations will be pulled from content in over 150 streaming apps.

Related: How to watch Apple TV

The new Channels section will offer users an avenue to subscribe to Apple TV channels à la carte and watch them via the Apple TV app, “with no additional apps, accounts or passwords required”. In the UK we’d wager Starz, Mubi and BritBox will available once it goes live, with more options to follow in the coming months.

The Apple TV app will be the place to go to for Apple TV Plus, the Cupertino firm’s new video subscription service. Apple announced the service is set to go live in the autumn, and that will be where you can watch all the original films and TV shows Apple is producing as it takes on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Source: macrumours

Are there any other features Apple should add to its TV app? Let us know on Facebook or via Twitter @Trustedreviews