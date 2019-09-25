Buy the Samsung RU7300 49-inch curved TV for under £390 (previously £649) using the discount code PLENTIFUL. Now that’s what you call a price slash.

Buy: Samsung RU7300 49-inch Curved TV Now £389 (down from £649)

It’s not every day you can pick up a curved 4K TV for this price, but thanks to the eBay sale you can save a swish 20% on the Samsung 49-inch curved TV with 4K Ultra HD capabilities.

Already reduced by a whopping £200 from its RRP of £649, with the eBay discount code now live, all you have to do is quote PLENTIFUL at the checkout and you can buy the Samsung TV for a sweet £389 price tag.

Is there anything more immersive than a curved TV, drawing you straight into the action as it leaps out of the screen? With the Samsung RU7300 curved TV that’s exactly what you get, creating a brilliant picture that’s ideal for both movie marathons and intense gaming sessions.

Already designed to match the way we perceive depth of the picture with the curved shape of the screen, Samsung one-ups its visuals with its Auto Depth Enhancer, creating deeper, more authentic images that almost allude to a 3D picture with the way in which images jump out from a curved screen.

Alongside incredible detail and contrast, with the Samsung RU7300’s UHD processor you can expect all the grand features of a 4K TV, adapting lower grade pictures to meet its demands. This also means the Samsung curved set will deliver True Colour, as well as utilising its UHD Dimming technology to adapt each pixel for supreme brightness and sharpness.

Throw into the mix its Universal Guide, which saves time on searching for content and delivers tailored recommendations just for you, get the most out of your brand new Samsung RU7300 49-inch curved TV.

Now down to just £389, make sure you quote the discount code PLENTIFUL for that further saving and pick up your curved TV today. Be quick though, stock is already limited and the quote expires tomorrow.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

