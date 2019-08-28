TV Sale: Buy the 2019 55” LG 4K HDR Smart LED TV for Under £500

Pick up the fantastic LG 55UM7100PLB TV with a £150.99 price slash in the Amazon End of Summer Sale.

Buy now: LG 55UM7100PLB 4K Smart TV for £499 (down from £649.99)

It’s fast drawing to a close — along with the half decent weather — but you can still pick up some incredible tech in the Amazon End of Summer sale before it takes its final bow on August 30, including an amazing offer on this 55-inch LG 4K Smart LED TV, now pricing at £499.

Snuggly missing that beefy £500 price point, the LG 55UM7100PLB usually retails at a fairly steep £649.99, tiptoeing near a more premium price tag. Buy now before the sun sets on Amazon’s promotion and bring it home for just £499.

Stretching itself across 55-inches, the LG 55UM7100PLB delivers a truly beautiful 4K picture, four times better and more impressive than a tier down with Full HD. Working alongside its IPS 4K panels to deliver 100% colour accuracy no matter the angle you watch the TV from, as well as a Quad Core processor that delivers crisp, detailed images, the 4K Active HDR also means every scene will be optimised and upscaled to perfection.

Slim in design, the bezel is almost invisible, maximising on space to ensure you’re delivered the bigger picture. That said, even with a more streamlined shape, it shouldn’t be assumed the LG 55UM7100PLB sacrifices decent sound. Utilising multiple audio channels, sound output comes from all directions to ensure you have the audio quality to match what you’re seeing on screen, building a big, immersive sound that’ll keep you gripped to your seat.

With Alexa built-in, you can speak directly to your TV, pinpoint exactly what you want to watch, and control your other smart home devices just by asking your TV.

Now with £150.99 off the original price point, get this stunning 55-inch LG 2019 4K Smart TV for just short of £500 in the Amazon End of Summer sale. Act now, because it’s ending August 30.

