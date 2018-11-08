TV of the Year 2018: Panasonic FZ952 lights up Trusted Reviews Awards

The Panasonic FZ952 has beaten stiff competition to win TV of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

If you have cash to burn and are after a new OLED TV then look no further. After scoring an impressive 10/10 when we reviewed it earlier this year the Panasonic FZ952 has cemented its place as the best TV currently available, taking home the TV of the Year prize at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The achievement is particularly impressive given the strong competition the Panasonic FZ952 was up against, with other shortlisted TVs including the stellar Philips US6753, Samsung Q9FN, Sony XF90 and Philips OLED 903.

The HDR-ready OLED managed the achievement by offering gorgeously accurate picture quality that make movies look exactly like the director intended.

As we said in our full review:

“Having been around TV manufacturers for years, I can tell you I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been told a TV fulfils ‘the director’s vision’. It’s nearly always hyperbole and I’ve trained myself to ignore it. But with the Panasonic FZ950/FZ952, I can genuinely believe it […] What you have here is the best of all the OLED worlds I’ve seen so far in 2018.”

