Customise exactly what you want to watch with Amazon Channels and get a huge half price discount on the first three months of access.

Including channels like Sundance, MGM and Shudder, in this early Prime Day deal you can save 50% on your subscription for the first three months. Become a Prime member if you’re not already and pick from selected Amazon Channels.

50% off First 3 Months of Amazon Channels this Prime Day Subscriptions to MGM, Shudder, Sundance, StarzPlay and More via Amazon Channels This Amazon Prime Day 2019, choose from select Amazon Channels and you can save 50% on your first three months. The offer includes the likes of Horror movie channel Shudder, indie film festival Sundance's catalogue and more.

Individual watching behaviour has vastly changed with the introduction of both on-demand services from main channels like BBC and Channel 4, as well as streaming services like top dog Netflix and Prime Video. Catering to your watching needs can be even more personalised with the introduction of Amazon Channels subscriptions, allowing you to pick and choose exactly what kinds of channels you’d actually prefer to pay for and watch.

With the likes of Hayu for your reality fix, BFIPlayer for ground breaking cinema and so on, you can find that more niche market and pay individual subscriptions for a tailor-made bingeing experience.

Now with the Prime Day Deals well and truly in full swing, Amazon is offering 50% off some of its channels, including Sundance with a whole catalogue of its best independently made films. For all the avid film buffs out there, the Sundance Amazon Channel might just be your best bet to see all those film festival essentials.

For those who enjoy gore and copious jump-scares, Shudder offers a nightmarishly endless backlog of horror films, as well as thrillers to well and truly give you goose bumps.

The MGM channel is also included in the 50% off deal, offering up some of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s best movies for you to premiere at your next movie night. Including basically every Pink Panther film ever made, it hosts a number of other great watches, old and new.

Sick of flicking through the ‘same old, same old’ channels? Why not explore a new way of watching TV shows and movies by handpicking the networks that best suit you via Amazon Channels. Do it in time for the Prime Day season and save a huge 50% right now.

