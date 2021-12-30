Tumblr issues sweeping tag ban to stay on App Store

Tumblr has issued an update that bans a vast swathe of tags in order to avoid being removed from the iOS App Store.

The micro blogging and social networking website has issued an update to its iOS App Store in recent days, and one particular element stands out. “We’re continuing to review the list of tags that can’t be accessed in the iOS app,” reads the vague statement on the official Changes on Tumblr website.

This appears to be a bid to remain within Apple’s strict App Store safety guidelines by restricting the kind of content iOS users can access through the Tumblr app.

What this actually equates to is a sprawling list of tags that will no longer work for users of the iPhone and iPad Tumblr app. Not all of these are what you’d term X-rated.

Some of these seemingly innocuous words and phrases are being highlighted – and widely mocked – over on Twitter.

For example, terms such as ‘sad,’ ‘girl,’ ‘queue,’ and ‘me’ have been blocked. By essentially censoring some of these everyday terms, Tumblr appears to have actively hamstrung the basic operation of the service.

In a related blog post, Tumblr assures its users that “on the near horizon there will be meaningful developments that will overhaul how you choose to access sensitive content safely on Tumblr,” and that the company is “working on additional features that will allow for a less restricted iOS app experience”.

Tumblr and Apple have been at odds for several years now. Back in 2018, we reported on Tumblr’s removal from the App Store due to the amount of porn it hosted. The app was returned to the App Store at the end of that year following the service’s clamp down on adult content.