TrustedReviews Limited launches Trusted Reviews Labs

Alastair Stevenson
TrustedReviews Limited has launched a new labs business to complement its editorial wing and cement its position as the authority in product testing and accreditation.

Trusted Reviews Labs include TV and audio, computing, gaming, photography and homes test suites split across two London locations.

The suites are managed and run by a team of product experts at TrustedReviews. Each lab features uniform, controlled environments and is fitted with expert test equipment to help our team accurately gauge a product’s performance and how it compares to competitors.

The labs offer a variety of testing services to clients including:

  • Product Benchmarking
  • Real world testing
  • Quality Assurance
  • Accreditation
  • Product Photography
  • Focus Group Testing

Trusted Reviews Managing Director Chris Dicker called the move the next logical step in the business’ expansion and ongoing effort to cement its position as an industry leader in product testing and accreditation.

“Trusted Reviews is one of the most respected product review publications in the UK. With Trusted Reviews Labs we’re opening that expertise up to our partners. Whether you need custom real world testing services or lab-done quality assurance on a new product line, we can create a tailored solution for you,” said Dicker.

In addition the business is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Quiet Mark, the industry leader for testing and certifying products’ noise levels, to provide expert verification of a product’s acoustic performance to support in-demand health and wellbeing credentials. For relevant product categories the new alliance will see the two test products together and help deliver best in class product accreditation for clients and consumers.

Commercial queries about Trusted Reviews Labs and potential partnerships should be directed to TrustedReviews Limited’s Head of Commercial Chris Walsh (chris.walsh@trustedreviews.com).

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews' and Recombu's editorial output. He has over a decade's experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press.
