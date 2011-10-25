TrustedReviews Awards 2011 – UPDATE: Voting ends 18 November

Vote Now – TrustedReviews Awards 2011 powered by Duracell – Voting ends 18 November

In the last year TrustedReviews has had the opportunity to review some ground-breaking, life-enhancing and fun-inducing gadgets. The TR Awards powered by Duracell is an opportunity to celebrate the very best of these gadgets, notable for their high quality, accomplished design, great value and exceptional features.

Over the next few weeks we will be bursting full of news, opinion and reviews of the best gadgets of 2011 in our in-depth awards coverage. Plus, we’ll be offering you the opportunity to vote for your favourite gadgets of 2011 and help our expert panel of judges decide which products deserve to be crowned 2011’s winners. We’ll be covering everything from the tablet through to the 3D TV and beyond, with the winners of each category due to be announced at the end of November.

Cast your vote for your favourite gadgets of 2011 and be in with the chance of winning a bundle of this year’s winning consumer electronics, worth £2000.

Manufacturers including Samsung, Canon, Sony and Dell have been contacting TrustedReviews and celebrating their nominee places. Asus, nominated for it Eee Pad Transformer, said it was “really please to be in the running” for Best Tablet 2011. Pentax, nominated for its Pentax K-r, described being in the running as “fantastic news”.

Dell described the announcement of the Dell XPS 15z being listed for best laptop as “great news” while a spokesman for Philips said they were “looking forward to the finals” on 22 and 23 November.

Get involved by voting for the technology products you want to see make it through to our final, where the finalists will be judged by our panel of experts who will decide the ultimate winner in each category!

Vote Now – TrustedReviews Awards 2011 powered by Duracell