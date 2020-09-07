Trusted Reviews welcomes Recombu to the family!

Trusted Reviews is pleased to announce the re-launch of its new sister site Recombu.

The site has relaunched after being acquired by Trusted Reviews’ owners Incisive Media and will continue to deliver all the latest coverage on tech products and services.

As part of the re-launch, Recombu will also be reworking its ‘best of’ lists to put its loyal readers and followers front and centre, letting them vote which product they think should be number one.

Reviews have also been reworked, with traditional scores replaced with Gold and Platinum awards. All reviews will be based on data collected by the Trusted Reviews Labs.

The team will be headed by Trusted Reviews’ editor Alastair Stevenson and deputy and mobile editor Max Parker. Buyers guide editor Tom Deehan and evergreen reviews writer Adam Speight will round out the team.

The site will also continue to run its popular YouTube channel. Expect further announcements about Recombu’s video channel in the very near future.

Make sure to jump over to Recombu’s homepage and check out its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest updates.

Recombu was founded in 2009 as a mobile news, reviews and comparison site by Jamie Harwood and Andrew Lim as part of UK Web Media.

Since launching the site has been home to an all-star team of writers and videographers behind it, including former Top Gear host Rory Reid and YouTube “TechSpurt”, Chris Baraclough.

If you have any questions, or ideas for coverage make sure to get in touch by emailing the team at editor@trustedreviews.com

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…