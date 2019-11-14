Trusted Reviews reveals our Products of the Year 2019

Trusted Reviews has unveiled its 20 Products of the Year 2019, with the Oculus Quest winning the overall Best Product award.
In a star-studded bash entertainingly hosted by TV’s Tom Allen, and attended by key members of the UK’s tech industry, Trusted Reviews revealed the 20 products that had most impressed its judges over the course of 2019.
The winners were:
- Camera of the Year: Fujifilm X-T30
- Games Hardware of the Year: Oculus Quest
- Home Appliance of the Year: Miele WCR860
- Entertainment Service of the Year: Netflix
- Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2
- Laptop/PC of the Year: Dell XPS 13
- Monitor of the Year: Samsung Space Monitor
- Vacuum Cleaner of the Year: Dyson V11 Absolute
- Mobile Network of the Year: EE
- Smart Home Tech of the Year: Amazon Echo Show 5
- Audio Product of the Year: Sony WF-1000XM3
- Video Tech of the Year: DJI Osmo Pocket
- Kitchen Tech of the Year: Thermomix TM6
- Retailer of the Year: Amazon
- TV of the Year: LG OLED55C9
- Wearable of the Year: Apple Watch 4
- Phone of the Year: OnePlus 7 Pro
- Camera Phone of the Year: Huawei P30 Pro
- Innovation of the Year: LG Signature OLED R TV
- Product of the Year: Oculus Quest
Congratulations to all our winners and our thanks to everyone who came and made the event so enjoyable.
Read the full awards shortlist here.