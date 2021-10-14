 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Xbox Series X is 2021’s Best Games Console

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Microsoft Xbox Series X has won the Best Games Console category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The console overcame key rivals including the Xbox Series S, PS5 and Oculus Quest 2 to secure the win. The console wowed our expert testers when we reviewed it last year, scoring an impressive 4.5/5. It has since gone from strength-to-strength with Microsoft securing key victories, like its acquisition of Bethesda.

As reviewer Jade King said in her in-depth Xbox Series X review:

“The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on launch exclusives, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass. These are all elements that will define Xbox for years to come, and usher in a new era of gaming with spectacular style.”

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s current flagship console. It aims to offer buyers 4K gaming with a number of next generation features, including Ray Tracing lighting.

The Best Games Console category is an Editor’s Choice Award. The shortlist and winner of these awards are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered, outside of some special exceptions, the product must have scored at least 4/5 after being reviewed by one of our tech experts.

The winner is chosen by the editorial team at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on key factors including how it performed during testing, our experience using it in real life and how it compares to the competition on things like price.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the best products to pass through our labs and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. We’ll be revealing a fresh set of winners each day using the below schedule, so make sure to check back regularly.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

