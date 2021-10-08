Trusted Reviews Awards: The iPhone 13 Pro and Max edge on perfection

Friday is finally here and as a special treat we have a fresh episode of Trusted Recommends for you.

In our weekly column and show we detail all the top scoring products to pass through our labs and earn a recommended badge over the past seven days. And this week’s been a particularly special one with not one, but two new iPhones being put to the test.

Without further delay, here are this week’s recommended products.

Alan Wake Remastered

Returning after over 10 years Alan Wake remastered is a 4K upgrade to one of Remedy’s most believed games designed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation. Despite being over a decade old the survival horror game is still a blast to play, telling the story of best selling writer Alan Wake as he tries to save his wife in a town beset by a malevolent darkness. Though there’s little “new” to entice people who played the original, if you’re yet to experience Alan Wake then the new remaster is a must have purchase.

Score: 4/5

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Switch OLED is a fresh upgrade to Nintendo’s current generation games console. Rather than improve its performance the console’s main draw is its improved OLED screen, which during testing seriously impressed. The new screen looks significantly better than the standard model’s adding a layer of immersion missing on the original when playing on the go.

Score: 4/5

ROG Delta S

The Asus ROG Delta S headset is designed for multiplatform gaming. During testing we found it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a discrete looking headset for gaming on their PC or PlayStation. The audio is crisp and will enhance most games and it’s blissfully easy to setup.

Score: 4/5

AEG T9DEB969C

The AEG T9DEB969C is one of the best dryers we’ve tested in quite some time. Its excellent sensor and gentle programmes lets the AEG T9DEB969C dry clothes efficiently without damaging them. Its intuitive app also makes it quick and easy to sync it with an AEG smart washing machine.

Score: 4.5/5

Gaggia Classic 30 Year Limited Edition

The Gaggia Classic 30 Year Limited Edition is a celebration of one of the world’s best-known coffee machines. During testing we found it’s well built and simple to use and is capable of delivering quality espresso and excellent milk frothing. As far as mid-range manual machines go, this is truly an excellent choice.

Score: 4.5/5

Available direct from Gaggiadirect.com for £499

Senic Friends of Hue Outdoor Switch

The Senic Friends Hue Outdoor Switch is a quick and easy way for smart home owners to control their Philips Hue outside. During testing we found plenty to like with its battery free design, responsive controls and unassuming looks making it an easy recommendation for any Philips Hue user.

Score: 4.5/5

Clearaudio Concept Active

The Clearaudio Concept Active is one of the most interesting turntables we’ve tested in quite some time. Despite having an audiophile level price, it focusses just as much on ease of use as it does on sound quality. Though this will put off some hardcore listeners, during testing it impressed offering solid specifications, and an easy setup process without sacrificing sound quality.

Score: 4.5/5

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is the smaller option in Apple’s latest flagship phone line, sitting below the larger Max model. During testing we found it looks great, includes one of the best cameras around, and far better battery life than I’ve ever seen before on a smaller-sized Max model. It’s a fantastic phone that ticks just about all the boxes. The addition of the 120Hz display feels like the icing on the cake.

Score: 4.5/5

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is everything you want in a big phone. The screen is glorious, the battery life unmatched in the flagship space and the camera exceptional. If you can handle the size, and the price, you won’t regret it.

Score: 4.5/5

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread returns the iconic series to its roots as a 2D game. During testing it seriously impressed. Make no mistake, with new stealth segments that provide greater variety to the gameplay plus the series classic exploration and platforming mechanics this is a must have purchase for any Switch owner.

Score: 5/5