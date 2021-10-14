Trusted Reviews Awards: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is 2021’s Best Game

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has won the Best Game Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The PS5 exclusive muscled out strong competition from Resident Evil Village, Crusader Kings 3 and Microsoft Flight Simulator to secure the award.

Best Game is the second Editor’s Choice Award Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has won this year, with it also picking up the Best PlayStation Game category.

The game is a colorful, family friendly sequel to the much loved platformer series that debuted on the PlayStation 2 many moons ago. During testing it won over Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones, offering a heartwarming plot and excellent platforming and combat gameplay.

“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best entries in the series yet, with gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Thanks to the extra firepower of the PS5 there are lots of next-gen upgrades to enjoy, too, from the jaw-dropping 4K visuals to the immersive DualSense feedback. This is a must-buy for PS5 owners,” wrote Jones in his Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in how the game performed during testing and how much fun we had playing it.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products and most interesting brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

We’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners every day this week, following the below schedule, so make sure to check back every morning.