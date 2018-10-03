The Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winners for headphones have now been announced. Here’s where you can pick them up for the best price so you can really treat your ears.

It’s that time of year again when we take a long look at all the products we’ve reviewed over the past year, and decide on the winners of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. This year the awards are bigger and better than ever, with even more products being awarded a gong. So along with letting you know the best products to buy, we’ve also found the best prices so you can take them home at the lowest price.

It’s a common dilemma: so many headphones to choose from, so little time. Fortunately, only the very best headphones can call themselves Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winners. Whether it’s in-ear, over-ear, or sporty headphones you’re after, look no further than these five exceptional pairs.

In-ear Headphones of the Year: Brainwavz B400 available for £169.50 from Amazon.co.uk

Over-ear Headphones of the Year: Sennheiser HD 660S available for £399 from Superfi

Wireless Headphones of the Year: Sony WH-1000XM3 available for £329.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Noise-cancelling Headphones of the Year: Sony WH-1000XM3 available for £329.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Sports Headphones of the Year: Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 available for £88.99 from Amazon.co.uk

If you’re still researching headphones, find out about even more great pairs in our best wireless headphones roundup.

More of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 winners, including prestigious awards like Phones of the Year, TVs of the year and Wearables of the year, can all be found at our Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 page.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.