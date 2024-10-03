Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: TV and Audio winners revealed

It’s been a bumper-packed year for TV and Audio. We have new categories, returning categories and the usual bunch for a list of winners that is as long as your arm

Categories range from ‘best TV’ to ‘best wired headphones soundbar’, and even the ‘best party speakers’ encompassing every type of product we’ve tested in the last twelve months.

But you’re here to find out what the best of the best are. Here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2024 winners in the TV and audio category.

Best TV

The winner is: Samsung S95D

Samsung has pushed OLED performance further this year with S95D, unleashing the full power of Samsung’s QD-OLED panel.

You can see the best TV shortlist below

Best HDR TV

The winner is: Philips 65OLED809

After the good OLED808, Philips is back on top form with the stellar OLED809. Great HDR picture, impressive sound, and a slick interface make for one of the best OLEDs on the market at what is a competitive price.

You can see the best HDR TV shortlist below

Best 8K TV

The winner is: Samsung QE75QN900D

Sure, 8K has struggled in the last few years, but we still have hope for it, as does Samsung and its QN900D was an excellent performer. The picture performance on this 8K TV is genuinely astonishing.

You can see the best 8K TV shortlist below.

Best Affordable TV

The winner is: TCL 55C805K

Again, another category where we weren’t spoilt for choice, but TCL repeated its win from last year with the C805, which offers a rather absurd level of performance for a wholly ridiculous price.

You can see the best affordable TV shortlist below

Best Projector

The winner is: JVC DLA-NZ800

It’s been a few years since we last saw a JVC projector and the NZ800 notches up another award for the brand with its class-leading 4K HDR performance.

You can see the best projector shortlist below

Best Portable Projector

The winner is: JMGO N1S

Anker, Dangbei and JMGO all had claim to the best portable projector, but we felt the best was the JMGO with its bright and colourful picture.

You can see the best portable projector shortlist below

Best Ultra Short Throw Projector

The winner is: Samsung Premiere 9

Given the rise of ultra short-throw projectors, we felt we had to create a new category to accommodate them, and despite tough competition, the winner was the Samsung Premiere 9 with its super-bright and vibrant performance.

You can see the best ultra short-throw shortlist below.

Best 4K Blu-ray Player

The winner is: Magnetar UDP800

They keep saying that physical media is dead but it’s still here, and if you’re a 4K Blu-ray enthusiast, the UDP800 is one of the best models money can buy.

You can see the best 4K Blu-ray player shortlist below.

Best Home Cinema Amplifier

The winner is: Marantz Cinema 70S

With plenty of style both in terms of aesthetics and sound, the Marantz Cinema 70S delivers a compelling performance for a price that’s less expensive than you’d think.

You can see the best home cinema amplifier shortlist below.

Best Video Streaming Service

The winner is: Disney Plus

The award for best streaming service goes to Disney+, which we felt just shaded Netflix’s output with its consistency across TV series and films.

You can see the best video streaming service shortlist below

Best Soundbar System

The winner is: Samsung HW-Q990D

Samsung won this category last year, so it’s no surprise that the Samsung Q990D wraps up another win in a category the Korean brand has dominated for the last few years.

You can see the best Dolby Atmos soundbar shortlist below.

Best Wireless Speaker

The winner is: Audio Pro C20

Another minimalist speaker from Scandi brand Audio Pro earns the full five stars with vigorous and fun sound.

You can see the best wireless speaker shortlist below.

Best Outdoor Speaker

The winner is:Bose SoundLink Max

An absolute belter of a portable speaker from Bose. The SoundLink Max is one of the most fun and impressive portable speakers we’ve heard in some time.

You can see the best outdoor speaker shortlist below.

Best Party Speaker

The winner is: JBL PartyBox Ultimate

Party speakers are an area some sites tend to neglect but we felt it best to start looking at them in 2024 and the JBL proved to be the most powerful and accomplished of the lot.

You can see the best party speaker shortlist below.

Best Stereo Speakers

The winner is: Focal Aria Evo X No3

A tight race between three very well-respected brands, but out of the ones nominated, the Focal offered an excellent sound that was impressive for the asking price.

You can see the best stereo speaker shortlist below.

Best Headphones

The winner is: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

A tough category but in terms of price, performance and ultimately value for the asking price, we felt we had to give it to Bowers for the Px7 S2e.

You can see the best headphones shortlist below.

Best Wireless Headphones

The winner is: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

The Px7 S2 were good but the Px7 S2e are even better, with improved noise-cancellation and better sound quality.

You can see the best wireless headphones shortlist below.

Best Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

The winner is: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose essentially created the noise-cancelling headphone and with the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, its delivered the best noise-cancellers on the market.

You can see the best noise cancelling headphones shortlist below.

Best Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

The winner is: Earfun Wave Pro

If you’re not looking to spend Bose level types of money, the EarFun Wave Pro is a much less expensive alternative with a surprisingly clear sound for the money.

You can see the best affordable over-ear headphones shortlist below.

Best Affordable Wireless Earbuds

The winner is: Sony WF-C500

The WF-C500 were just replaced by the C510 model before our awards, but if you’re looking for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, there’s none better than the Sony in our eyes.

You can see the best affordable wireless earbuds shortlist below.

Best True Wireless

The winner is: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser’s latest Momentum True Wireless packs a ton of features with the best sound and noise-cancelling we’ve heard yet from a true wireless pair.

You can see the best true wireless shortlist below.

Best Open Earbuds

The winner is: Shokz OpenFit Air

Open-earphones are growing in popularity, and Shokz has been leading the charge with its models. The OpenFit Air shows why they remain the best in the business.

You can see the best open earbuds shortlist below.

Best Sports Headphones

The winner is: Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Jabra’s last pair of workout-friendly true wireless is its best. A great way to say farewell to the consumer headphone market.

You can see the best sports headphones shortlist below.

Best Wired Headphones

The winner is: Austrian Audio The Composer

Another tight category, but based on performance, we felt the Austrian Audio just edged it. But it was a hotly contested category for a product that seems to experiencing something of a resurgence.

You can see the best wired headphone shortlist below.

Best DAC

The winner is: iFi Uno

iFi once again wins in the DAC category, dominating the nominations. The Uno puts in an excellent performance for its size and price.

You can see the best DAC shortlist below.

Best Music Streamer

The winner is: Cambridge Audio CXN100

Cambridge Audio’s new music streamer wins our best award, delivering the kind of performance we almost take for granted from them.

You can see the best music streamer shortlist below.

Best Portable Music Player

The winner is: Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000T

Another expensive portable player from Astell&Kern, but the SP3000T boasts a high calibre performance that’s easily the best of this field.

You can see the best portable music player shortlist below.

Best Hi-Fi System

The winner is: Naim Uniti Nova Power Edition

Naim has delivered a firecracker of a system in the Uniti Nova Power, bringing all the power to bear with its performance.

You can see the best system shortlist below.

Best Turntable

The winner is: Technics SL-1200GR2

Two great options but only one winner. The Technics is the best all-round version of the highly regarded SL-1200G range.

You can see the best turntable shortlist below.

Best Amplifier

The winner is: Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII

Another win for Cambridge Audio with its CXA81 MkII amplifier that at its price point, puts in a class-leading performance.

You can see the best amplifier shortlist below.

Best Powered/Active Speaker

The winner is: PSB Alpha IQ

A tricky category given these are all very good speakers, but for convenience, features, and price, the win goes to the PSB Alpha IQ.

You can see the best powered/active speaker shortlist below.

Best All-In-One Speaker

The winner is: Ruark R410

Another system for those who want simplicity and convenience, though the Ruark is expensive it delivers both in terms of visuals and its sound. A gorgeously looking system.

Best Radio

The winner is: Roberts Revival Petite 2

It’s the turn of Roberts to celebrate a success in the field of radios with its dinky portable effort. It’s the best of its type for around the £100 mark.

You can see the best radio shortlist below.