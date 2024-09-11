Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: Sustainabily Award in partnership with eBay nominations revealed

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2024 is taking place in just a few weeks, and our special Sustainability Award is returning for the second year.

In partnership with eBay, the award will highlight some of the brands and products that have a focus on sustainability. That might be by offering a longer-than-average software promise, being built with recycled materials or aiming to reduce energy usage.

We’ll announce the award’s winner during the Trusted Reviews Awards 2024 on October 3, but you can see the nominations below.

Framework Laptop 16

The Framework Laptop 16 is a laptop like no other. The modular design is unique and offers levels of adaptability, upgradeability and repairability that no other laptop can come close to matching.

You can swap out the keyboard, number pad, the ports and the GPU. The storage, RAM and battery are all easily replaceable too, so you need only upgrade individual parts – rather than the whole machine if something was to go wrong, or more power was required.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Upgrading parts isn’t a faff either, just move a couple of unobtrusive clips and things slide out. Parts can even be swapped when the laptop is running. With a little care, you can disassemble the entire thing into its constituent parts and resemble it.

Sony XR-65A95L

The Sony XR-65A95L uses a material called Sorplas in the construction of the rear panel. Sony says this reduces the use of virgin plastic in the construction of the TV.

Elsewhere, the box has been reduced in size by 15%, ink usage is down by 90% and plastic materials used in the packaging reduced by 35%. All are very welcome.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sony’s Eco Dashboard is also onboard to help users monitor the TV’s energy consumption and reduce where possible, while BRAVIA Cam also dims the screen’s brightness when it detects that you’re not watching the screen.

Google Pixel 9

Google’s software promise on the Pixel 9 is excellent, with the phones in the series getting seven full years of big system updates, Pixel Feature Drops and security patches. This is a vital bonus, as it means phones will last longer and always be up-to-date – often Android phones are only supported for a couple of years.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The packaging for the Pixel 9 devices is also 100% plastic-free, which is an improvement over the 94% plastic-free packaging used in 2020.

Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024)

In addition to the 60% recycled plastic used in the chassis of the Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024), the trackpad is made from reclaimed ocean plastic.

The device has also had its carbon footprint offset, and the packaging is fully recyclable. You don’t even need a Torx screwdriver to get inside, which encourages sustainability through upgrading. Acer has also reversed the R and E keys, to represent recycling.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Milky Plant

The Milky Plant is an excellent plant milk maker, and it helps to make your own oat and nut milk a much easier process.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you’ve moved to plant milk for the sake of the environment, the Milky Plant maker helps you go a step further. You can quickly make milk from any nut source and ditch plastic and hard-to-recycle containers entirely. And, as it makes 500ml at a time, you can use each batch up and avoid throwing any away.