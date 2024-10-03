Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: All the Homes winners revealed

It’s that time of year again, as Trusted Reviews has announced all of the winners from its 2024 awards event.

We’ve reviewed countless home products over the last 12 months, using our labs in the UK and the USA to review everything from smart alarm systems to washing machines and ovens.

To celebrate the very best products that we’ve reviewed, we’ve selected winners from each category.

Best Coffee Machine

The winner: Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A powerful update to the Nespresso Vertuo range, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima takes everything great about the coffee system and adds in automatic milk frothing. Now, at the touch of a button, with the milk quantity automatically defined by the size of coffee capsule used.

As with the original Vertuo machines, the coffee produced here is excellent: rich with a thick crema, the coffee capsules are designed to dispense everything between a shot of espresso and a full mug of coffee. Milk frothing is just as good with excellent, tightly packed foam on all drink sizes.

Best Air Fryer

The winner: Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Double-drawer air fryers are great for flexibility but not for counter space. Well, until now, with the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK. By stacking the drawers vertically rather than horizontally, this air fryer only takes up the same counter space as a single-drawer model.

Changing the layout also means that the air fryer has a new trick: cooking on two levels in each drawer, allowing for up to four different types of food to be cooked at the same time.

Excellent cooking results, across the board, combined with this high level of flexibility make this the best air fryer of the year.

Best Kitchen Gadget

The winner: Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A sharp kitchen knife is safer and better than a dull one, and the Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener is designed to ensure that any knife is as good as it can be. Its conical sharpener combined with an easy angle adjustment means that this knife sharpener can be tweaked to suit any knife.

Results are exceptional, turning a dull blade into one capable of fine cuts. For the serious home cook and anyone with a set of expensive knives, this is the best way to keep them in shape.

Best Power Station

The winner: Anker Solix F3800

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A best of a power station, the Anker Solix F3800 can handle anything you throw at it thanks to its true 6000W output: that’s enough to handle a regular kettle, with plenty left for other devices.

It’s not just about the power output, but the capacity: 3.84kWh is the best part of half of a regular home’s power requirements for a day. And, capacity can be extended to 26.9kWh. Overall, that makes this power station capable of stepping in to power a regular home and any standard appliance. For situations where you need capacity and true power output, there’s nothing better.

Best Hob

The winner: Hotpoint PVH 92 B K

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A powerful and flexible hob in its own right, the Hotpoint PVH 92 B K also has an integrated extractor, with options for recirculation and or venting.

A flexible zone on the left allows for larger items, with two more individual zones on the right. Excellent controls, including a simple-to-set timer, make this hob one of the easiest to use that we’ve tested. And, the vent can be set to automatic, ramping up when required and going silent when there’s less need.

Excellent performance and a brilliant price, make this hob a great choice for those that like a clean-looking kitchen.

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

The winner: Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker

A brilliant device for those that love to cook, the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker combines a grill, air fryer and smoker into one smart device. This XL grill is designed for larger items or groups, able to cook up to 10 burgers in one go.

It’s the clever smoker that elevates this product, with a hopper designed to take Ninja’s choice of Woodire Pellets, automatically igniting them to infuse food with a beautiful smokey flavour. Add in smart app control and up to two temperature probes, and this is the ultimate hi-tech cooker.

Most importantly, the Woodfire Pro cooks food beautifully, producing some of the best results we’ve seen from any BBQ.

Best Cordless Vacuum

The winner: Samsung Jet 95 Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

An exceptional all-rounder, the Samsung Jet 95 Pro is a vacuum cleaner and powerful hard floor cleaner. As a vacuum cleaner, this model has high suction power, making it brilliant on all surfaces, including carpets and hard floors.

With its mopping add-on, the cleaner can easily tackle even stubborn stains on all types of hard floor, so you only need one device to manage whole-home cleaning.

With long battery life and a brilliant stand that takes all of the numerous attachments, this vacuum cleaner is great for all jobs.

Best Floor Cleaner

The winner: Dyson WashG1

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Dyson WashG1 is the company’s first dedicated hard floor cleaner, and it’s a brilliant one. With dual rotating microfibre rollers, that contra-rotate, this cleaner is easy to move around, and picks up dirt without getting tangled with hair.

We found it brilliant at dealing with all stains, and its clever separation system keeps solids away from the dirty tank. Thanks to the jar-shaped water tanks, both are easy to empty out without leaving any mess behind. Cleverly, this cleaner works without suction, so there’s no filter to clean, and battery life is long. For simple and effective cleaning, there’s nothing better.

Best Robot Vacuum

The winner: Eufy Omni S1 Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Eufy Omni S1 Pro was the first robot vacuum cleaner we’ve reviewed to use a mopping roller. Working in a similar way to a hard floor cleaner, the roller is dosed with clean water (and detergent if you like), while removing dirt from the floor. The result is consistently brilliant mopping results.

It’s also an excellent and powerful vacuum cleaner, working on all surfaces. With brilliant navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance, this is a powerful robot vacuum and mop designed for the toughest of jobs.

Best Dashcam

The winner: Nextbase iQ

Image credit (Trusted Reviews)

More than just another dashcam, the Nextbase iQ is a complete security system for your car. With a subscription, this model can monitor your car, recording when there’s an impact or simply people crowding around it. For those with an expensive or rare car, or those that often have to park in dodgy areas, these extra protections make this camera a must-have.

When it comes to standard dashcam operation, front and rear cameras, plus a cabin camera, give the best experience, recording everything around you in high detail.

Best Home Security Product

The winner: Yale Smart Alarm

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Yale has been in the home alarm game for years, but the Yale Smart Alarm is the best the company has produced yet. As you’d expect, this is a smart alarm with a wide choice of sensors. What makes this product stand out is the ability to segment the alarm into different areas, so you can have one system that operates as many, say protecting your home, garage and garden office individually.

A simple app and subscription option that adds in cellular backup makes this alarm system a flexible choice for any home.

Best Smart Doorbell

The winner: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

An evolution of Ring’s product line-up, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro brings the battery powered model on a par with the wired models. Here, you get 3D Motion Detection, which uses radar to reduce the number of motion alerts you get, combined with high resolution (1536 x 1536) head-to-toe video.

The excellent app combined with integration with Ring’s other products makes this the best battery powered doorbell available.

Best Smarthome Product

The winner: Amazon Echo Hub

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As useful as voice control is, for the smart home, nothing can really beat having a touch interface, which is what the Amazon Echo Hub offers. With its new widgets, this smart display becomes the touch-home for all of your smart devices, making it easier to keep tabs on, and control your smart home.

We’re big fans of the new camera interface, too, which lets you see feeds from multiple Ring cameras at once. With Alexa built-in, too, this is the ultimate smart display for those with a lot of smart devices.

Best Smart Security Camera

The winner: Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of the most important elements of a security camera is its ability to only record and notify you about genuinely important events. With 3D Motion Detection built-in, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro can ignore events beyond the set distance, dramatically cutting down notifications.

In addition, there’s people-only detection, and the camera can be linked with other Ring devices, including the Ring Alarm where it will turn on and off based on the alarm’s status. High quality 1080p video and flexible mounting options make this camera a winner.

Best Smart Lighting Product

The winner: Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Wonderfully bright, stong colours and an excellent app, the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra could well be the best ambient lighting panels. For ambient lighting, these panels provide a huge range of effects, but you can also synchronise them to music (thanks to the built-in microphone) or with your PC when gaming.

Best Appliance (USA)

The winner: LG Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For those with limited space, the LG Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA is a brilliant choice. With its 5.0 cu. ft. drum, this washer dryer can take dirty clothes to dry, clean clothes fast. While other devices like this can be power inefficient, the heat pump used here makes sure that this appliance as as efficient as separates.

Best Oven

The winner: Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A brilliant all-round oven, the Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven is capable of some amazing things. First, the Slide and Hide door disappears out of sight, making it easy to load and unload items.

Then, there are the cooking options, which include brilliant and even multi-level cooking, and steam cooking, which helps make everything from perfect bread to moist chicken. With pyrolytic cleaning and temperature probe control, this oven does everything. For the serious home cook, there’s nothing better.

Best Dishwasher

The winner: Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A simply brilliant integrated dishwasher, the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS has Hotpoint’s Maxi Space tub, which adds 10% more room: that means tall wine glasses fit in easily plus there’s space at the top for the clever third rack.

As well as taking cutlery, the top rack has dedicated water jets to clean mugs and bowls, giving a deep clean of items that can often come out mucky.

Flexible space elsewhere combined with low running costs and brilliant cleaning make this dishwasher a triumph.

Best Fridge/Freezer

The winner: Liebherr CBNsda 575i

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What makes the Liebherr CBNsda 575i stand out from the competition is its brilliant build quality. The doors have openers that make them effortless to open; the drawers are on runners, so extend all the way out; and everything that moves is soft close.

Not only that, but this fridge freezer has brilliant temperature control and low running costs. If you want a flexible and powerful standard-width cooler, this one is excellent.

Best Washing Machine/Dryer

The winner: Samsung WW11D8B95GB

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The pinnacle of washing machine engineering, the Samsung WW11D8B95GB is extremely energy efficient and uses AI to automatically detect stain levels and deal with them. Brilliantly quiet in operation and excellent at stain removal, this washing machine does well with all kinds of clothes.

Fully smart, thanks to Smart Things integration, this is a top washing machine for those that demand the best.

