Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: All the Computing and Gaming winners

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2024 winners are official, including a selection of the best computing and gaming products.

2024 has been a great year in the computing and gaming space, with huge advancements nearly everywhere. We’ve had the first wave of AI PCs, incredible monitors highlighting stunning OLED panels, clever accessories and proper gaming PCs you can fit in a large pocket.

We’ve reviewed all the biggest and best tech from the past 12 months, and below you’ll find very best computing and gaming products from the past year, hand-picked by the Trusted Reviews team.

Best Monitor

The winner: Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024)

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024) is our winner for best monitor. Combining Samsung’s Quantum Dot OLED display technology with the same powerful processor found in Samsung’s flagship 8K TVs, this monitor is brilliant for both gaming and entertainment.

The monitor has a sleek, premium design and includes the same Tizen smart TV interface featured on Samsung TVs, along with the same wide array of streaming apps. If you’re searching for an all-rounder, this is a fantastic multi-purpose monitor.

Best Mouse

The winner: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is an excellent gaming mouse and our pick for best mouse this year.

There’s no RGB lighting, but if this isn’t a dealbreaker, you’ll be rewarded with a snappy 32K DPI sensor, reliable wireless connectivity and fantastic endurance. This mouse is also very comfortable in the hand, while the settings can be customised in Logitech’s G Hub software.

Best Headset

The winner: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Next up is best headset. This year, the honour goes to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

This stylish white headset features plush padding and a solid build, while the magnetic neodymium drivers deliver immersive bass-heavy audio. The headset works over both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz, while SteelSeries’ Sonar software allows you to customise the settings to your liking.

Lastly, the unique swappable batteries provide 44 hours of listening from one charge.

Best Gaming Keyboard

The winner: Wooting 60HE Plus

The Wooting 60HE Plus is a gorgeous gaming keyboard with seriously powerful Lekker45 hall effect switches that offer both rapid trigger and analog capabilities, making it our winner in this category.

The keyboard offers plenty of software-based customisation, including customised lighting and inputs with Wooting Wootility. The keyboard also features a 60% key layout, giving you more desk space for other peripherals and accessories.

Best Keyboard

The winner: Lemokey P1 Pro

When it comes to the best keyboard overall, the Lemokey P1 Pro is a fantastic wireless mechanical keyboard that sports soft-tactile Super Banana switches and brilliant acoustics.

The software is excellent, as is the construction of the keyboard which features an aluminium case and vivid underglow lighting. The keyboard also offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless and USB-C wired connectivity.

Best Webcam

The winner: Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is a great little webcam with a built-in gimbal and AI tracking to follow you around the room when streaming or recording a video.

The webcam produces an excellent 4K image and plenty of features via the Obsbot Center software. It’s also very affordable for a motion-controlled camera.

Best Microphone

The winner: Shure MV6

The Shure MV6 is our winner for best microphone and a fantastic pick for streamers thanks to its convenient plug-and-play operation, fantastic build quality and rich audio with impeccable noise rejection.

It even comes with a handy stand to help you get started right out of the box.

Best VPN

The winner: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our best VPN this year thanks to its fast and reliable service and wide array of features.

This VPN has endpoints in 94 different countries giving you a huge amount of choice, and supports a wide range of platforms and operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Kindle Fire and FireTV.

Best Gaming Laptop

The winner: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is a luxury reimagining of Asus’ excellent laptop range, combining the impressive graphical performance of AMD’s latest Ryzen 8000 processors with a thinner, lighter and overall more classy look.

The OLED display is luscious and the speakers are some of the best you’ll find on any gaming laptop, making the Zephyrus G14 our winner for best gaming laptop.

Best Portable Gaming PC

The winner: Asus Rog Ally X

The Asus ROG Ally X is the best portable PC of 2024, addressing key issues with the original Ally and offering great performance, especially in Turbo mode.

The ROG Ally X features a small but significant redesign, packs loads of storage and RAM and benefits from a serious boost to its battery life compared to its predecessor.

Best GPU

The winner: AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 GRE

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the best GPU we’ve reviewed this year, offering solid 4K and 1440p gaming performance for those on a budget.

The GPU features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, along with the latest RDNA 3 architecture, including smart AI and Ray Tracing componentry while still retaining traditional rasterisation performance.

Best CPU

The winner: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Our favourite CPU this year is the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This 8-core, 16-thread budget CPU is nothing short of impressive, offering brilliant CPU and gaming performance.

If you’re looking to pick up a solid, efficient and reliable CPU that delivers strong performance for its price point, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a great choice.

Best Chromebook

The winner: Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (Intel 13th Gen)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (Intel 13th Gen) is an excellent Chromebook with sleek, modern looks and fast performance, making it our winner for best Chromebook this year.

The display is vibrant, the battery life solid and the price cut is even better.

Best Student Laptop

The winner: Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024)

This year’s best student laptop winner is none other than the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024).

The 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip offers powerful performance, while the 14-inch QHD+ IPS display delivers a detailed 2560 x 1600 resolution. Endurance is also great, with the battery lasting between one and two working days in our experience.

Best Laptop

The winner: Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024)

Last but certainly not least, we have our best laptop: the Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024).

The Zenbook S 16 is a stylish, lightweight device with a stunning 3K OLED display and beefy performance thanks to its AMD APU. Battery life is fantastic too, with the 78 Whr battery capable of lasting between one and two working days.

